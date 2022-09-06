BC providing update on fall COVID-19 vaccination plan Tuesday

We are about to get an update on BC’s fall COVID-19 vaccination plan this afternoon.

BC’s top doctor, Bonnie Henry, will be joined by Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Penny Ballem — executive lead of BC’s COVID-19 immunization plan — for an update on the fall booster program.

Last week, Henry and Dix released a joint statement on Health Canada’s approval of a bivalent vaccine.

“Over the past few months, we have been hard at work to prepare for the rollout of the fall COVID-19 booster. Now that Health Canada has approved the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, we are ready to deliver it to people in BC as soon as we get it.”

“These booster vaccines cover the original and the Omicron variants, so are better adapted and more effective at protecting people against the Omicron variant, which is the most common right now in our province. Moderna is providing 12 million doses to Canada, and as always, we will work with the federal government to ensure a stable supply of the bivalent vaccine for British Columbians.”

The statement suggested we will be receiving more information about timing and eligibility at today’s announcement.

“Once the supply arrives, we are all set to begin distribution. We expect the vaccines to come over several weeks and most people should be able to get one in September or October. As before, the vaccines will be available in health-authority clinics and pharmacies.”

Today’s announcement is set for 2 pm and will be live streamed on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.