Opinion: It's time for a middle-class tax cut in British Columbia

Written for Daily Hive Urbanized by Kevin Falcon, who is the BC United party leader.

British Columbia used to be a place where people came to build their future, but now, for the first time in over a decade, more people are leaving for other provinces than moving here.

The reason is clear: our province has simply become too expensive for countless British Columbians to afford.

No matter where I go throughout BC, I hear heart-wrenching stories of seniors forced to choose between paying for medication or food, students living out of their cars, and parents taking on second jobs just to keep their families afloat as costs continue to skyrocket. Grocery prices alone have soared by over 30%, pushing a record number of families to rely on food banks just to get by.

With the highest gas taxes and fuel costs in North America and the most expensive rental and housing markets in the country, BC has become the least affordable province in Canada.

With half of British Columbians living just $200 or less away from being able to pay their monthly bills, these escalating costs are more than just an inconvenience — they’re driving a crisis.

But this affordability crisis didn’t happen overnight. Since taking office eight years ago, David Eby’s NDP government has made life in BC increasingly unaffordable by imposing 33 new or increased taxes since they took power in 2017.

The most recent of these taxes is the mandatory bag tax on reusable and paper bags, which the Retail Council estimates could add up to an extra $20 to $40 a week to a family’s expenses. This government cash grab only drives up living costs and makes life harder for hardworking families. On top of that, the carbon tax, which has more than doubled from 2017 to 2023, is set to skyrocket by a staggering 461% by 2030 under Premier David Eby’s plan.

For the critics who say that all of David Eby’s spending is absolutely necessary, consider that record government spending, up 75% under the NDP, has only led to the worst outcomes we’ve ever seen in healthcare, public safety, and affordability.

I believe that during a cost-of-living crisis, the government should be taking less from the pockets of hardworking people — not more.

That’s why I’ve announced our plan to implement the largest middle-class tax cut in BC history.

As premier, I will eliminate provincial income tax on the first $50,000 earned by every British Columbian. This would completely eliminate provincial income tax for 60% of people and put an extra $2,050 per year back into the pockets of middle-class British Columbians.

This tax cut will mean more powerful paycheques every single month and will ensure that more than 2.4 million British Columbians will pay no provincial income tax period.

This is just one part of BC United’s comprehensive plan to lower costs and provide real relief to British Columbians. We will permanently eliminate the provincial fuel tax, saving drivers up to $30 per fill-up, and scrap the carbon tax on home heating fuel to ensure folks can stay warm during the colder months. Moreover, we are committed to implementing no new taxes, allowing you to keep more of the money you earn while a BC United government balances the budget and brings fiscal responsibility back to BC.

It’s time to end the NDP’s reckless tax grabs and create a better BC — for all of us.

United, we’ll fix it.