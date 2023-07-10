Scorching day in BC town melts 64-year-old weather record

A BC town had a sizzling Sunday, and it helped the locale break a weather record that has been in place for well over 60 years!

The Fort Nelson area is where the previous record was bested, initially set back in 1959.

That year, Fort Nelson saw a temperature of 30.6ºC. On Sunday, the town saw a new hot weather record with a temperature of 33ºC. In that area, records have been kept since 1937.

Fort Nelson wasn’t the only town that saw a long-standing weather record bested on Sunday. But, none of the other places with new weather records had them in place for as long as Fort Nelson.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, six towns saw previous weather records bested.

The Nakusp area saw a 22-year-old record broken. That area had a temperature of 36.9ºC back in 2001, and on Sunday, temperatures reached 37.2ºC.

In Fort St. John, the previous record set in 2021 was 29.9ºC, and the new record is 31.6ºC.

The Nelson area saw a new record of 35.9ºC, beating a 2018 record of 35.3ºC.

Dawson Creek saw a new record of 33.4ºC, beating a 31.6˚C set in 2021.

Finally, the Mackenzie area saw a new record of 32.7ºC, beating one set in 2021 at 30.8ºC.

If you’re not a fan of sweaty temperatures, the good news is things are settling down slightly in Vancouver this week.

While humidex values might make things feel slightly warmer, temperatures will hover around 23ºC all week.

If you’ve been hoping for rain, you’ll have to wait longer.