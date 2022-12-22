NewsWeather

BC shatters decade-long temperature records amidst cold weather

Nikitha Martins
|
Dec 22 2022, 9:48 pm
Zoran Ras/Shutterstock

It might not surprise British Columbians facing freezing weather conditions this week, but it was cold enough to shatter multiple temperature records in 34 areas.

According to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), dozens of cities broke long-standing temperature records, including Vancouver, Hope, and Agassiz.

Measuring the temperature at the Vancouver International Airport station, a new record was set on December 21 at -12.7°C. The old record was set at -11.8°C in 1990. 

Records have been kept in the area since 1896.

The new record in Hope is now -17.5°C which beat the old record of -15.7°C set in 1990. 

Records in this area have been kept since 1936. 

And in the Agassiz area, the new record of -13.6°C surpassed the record set in 1990 of -13.5°C. This area has kept records since 1889.  

And frigid Arctic airmass over BC is expected to bring more snow to the province. 

ECCC is calling for heavy snow, snow mixed with ice pellets, freezing rain, and then more heavy rain. That transition from snow to rain creates the perfect conditions for freezing rain, which could have a significant impact on road conditions, says ECCC.

Between 10 cm and 20 cm of snow is expected and there will be localized strong winds and windchill of -25°C thanks to the Arctic outflow.

With files from Sarah Anderson

