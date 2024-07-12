Four friends who spent time together during a BC vacation last summer ended up in a legal fight because one member of the group did not pay her share of expenses.

In a publicly posted decision, Yeahyun Bae argued that Danica Hussey was the only group member who has yet to pay her back for some group expenses she covered.

Bae claimed $365.86 from Hussey, while Hussey claimed the amount wasn’t accurate.

The group of four travelled within BC between August 9 and August 14 in the summer of 2023. It included Bae’s boyfriend, JB, and Hussey’s boyfriend, CW. The tribunal decision states that it’s undisputed that Bae covered most of the shared expenses on her credit card to facilitate “post-trip division” of costs.

A week or so after the trip, Bae texted the group a breakdown of the costs, including groceries, ferries, accommodations, and group activities. After some discussion, the breakdown for each person amounted to $365.86. The group also had to pay CW for fuel, with each person owing $169.18.

Hussey argued that there was no formal agreement about costs, but the tribunal said, based on texts, that the group had a deal.

“I put significant weight on the fact that Ms. Hussey did not object to the amount Ms. Bae said each person owed her at the time the parties calculated trip expenses,” the tribunal decision reads.

There’s even a text from Hussey that reads, “I’ll etransfer you if you give me a response to the nasty message you sent me.”

There are no further details about the “nasty text.”

Hussey argued that she provided food and alcohol from her home to share with everyone, but she never quantified the value of the items she shared. Other texts suggest that others also provided food and alcohol to share and that no one else, besides Hussey, expected reimbursement.

After the tribunal sorted through the evidence, it found that Hussey owed Bae $382.49 for the debt plus pre-judgement interest.

