If you live in a condo or townhouse in BC, you’ve likely noticed that your expenses are on the rise.

These days, it seems as if the cost of everything is going up. Between the rising cost of living, gas prices, and all your standard strata fees and bills, it sure would be wonderful for your strata corporation to have some money going into its account instead of out.

Luckily, the Vancouver Island Strata Owners Association (VISOA) is here to help.

VISOA is a non-profit society that has been providing support and education to strata owners in BC for over 50 years. On March 16, they’re going to help you find out if your strata is eligible for low-carbon fuel credits at a free online webinar: How Stratas Can Get Low Carbon Fuel Credits for EV Charging.

At this webinar, you’ll learn what low-carbon fuel credits are, the requirements under the Low Carbon Fuels Act, how to report and receive credits, how to sell or trade the credits and turn them into cash, and what the strata can do with that money.

“It’s really exciting that many strata corporations will be able to receive low carbon fuel credits,” says VISOA president Wendy Wall. “Once the credits are traded the strata will have some money coming in that will help pay some of their operating expenses, like insurance, utilities landscaping, and waste removal.”

Changes to the Zero-Emissions Vehicles Act last year set new targets for British Columbians to switch to cleaner transport, but with electric vehicles making up nearly 21% of all new light-duty passenger vehicles sold in 2023, the province is already well on its way to reaching new goals.

Thanks to amendments to the Strata Property Act in 2023, it is now easier for strata owners to approve projects to install EV charging infrastructure, with some approvals requiring only a majority vote instead of a 3/4 vote. And of course, if your condo or townhouse buildings have charging stations, the strata might be eligible for those sweet fuel credits.

The webinar is made free with the financial support of the province of British Columbia through the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation.

Register today and prepare to learn all about low-carbon fuel credits and if your strata qualifies.

When: March 16, 2024

Time: 9 am PST

Where: Online via Zoom. Register here.