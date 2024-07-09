The 2023-built Capitol Hill Community Houses is an example of a six-storey multi-family residential building with a single egress staircase. (Habitat For Humanity)

In January 2024, the Government of British Columbia announced it will determine the feasibility of enabling taller single-staircase multi-family residential buildings as a measure to open up more housing supply opportunities..

The provincial government’s consultants came back with a report in late June 2024 outlining their detailed findings of what is practiced in comparable jurisdictions around the globe, along with recommendations for BC’s policy changes to safely enable such structures.

Currently, under BC’s building and fire codes, at least two egress (emergency) staircases are needed for multi-family buildings three storeys and higher.

At the outset early this year, the provincial government suggested such structures with one egress staircase on small lots could potentially reach up to eight storeys.

However, engineering consultancy firm Jensen Hughes Canada is instead recommending these buildings reach no more than six storeys in height.

In their report, the consultancy firm recommends a maximum height of six storeys to avoid triggering high building requirements and to retain the option for combustible construction, such as using mass-timber materials.

As recommended by the company, these buildings should also have small floor plates, with no more than four units per floor. Fire sprinklers should be installed not only in the interior spaces but also on all outdoor balconies, decks, and covered patios. Additionally, smoke detectors should be required in all residential suites instead of smoke alarms.

Other recommendations include: pressurization of public corridors and/or egress staircase shafts; additional fire separation enclosure for egress staircases; increased fire durability for suite doors opening into public corridors; magnetic hold-open devices for suite doors opening into public corridors; direct access from egress stairs to the building’s exterior rather than through the interior lobby; wider minimum width for egress staircases; and a maximum travel distance of 25 metres (82 ft) to the building exit from any point in the floor area.

“I think the two things we had heard from fire officials, which was important to them, was wider staircases in case people are coming down, there’s space for people to come up,” said Ravi Kahlon, the BC Minister of Housing, during an interview with Daily Hive Urbanized late last month.

“As well, in areas where there’s no professional fire service, it certainly would be a challenge if you’ve got a volunteer fire department and these buildings are in the community.”

“So I think the consultant did a good job of hearing different people’s concerns and coming forward with solutions to mitigate that.”

Kahlon says the provincial government is exploring such building development typologies as it enables more homes through higher density development on smaller lots without having to form expensive land assemblies.

A smaller and simplified building structure would also help lower construction costs.

This would be beneficial for more affordable housing, including projects spearheaded by non-profit organizations.

It could enable more family-friendly units with two bedrooms and more, with each unit featuring more windows.

As well, such building typologies could be suitable for the lower densities within the outer radius of the provincial government’s designated Transit-Oriented Areas around major transit hubs.

The recommendations by the consultancy firm generally align with the policies that are already in place in Seattle and New York City, where single-staircase residential buildings of up to six storeys are permitted. This typology has been allowed in Seattle since the 1970s.

“What we see in the report here is a pathway for more narrow buildings, units and buildings that are kind of maybe fit better in the nature of the rest of the community,” said Kahlon.

With the report’s recommendations in hand, the provincial government’s building code officials will now begin to draft building code changes and perform further consultation with stakeholders.

Kahlon says a new building code enabling such low-rise single-staircase residential buildings could be ready by Fall 2024.

The provincial government is also currently in the process of creating standardized design templates for small multi-family homes on single-family lots as another measure to help keep construction costs down.