BC is launching Canada's first HPV self-screening testing at home

Jan 9 2024, 6:34 pm
BC Cancer

A new way to screen for cervical cancer is being launched in BC, and it’s promising less frequent testing through an approach that’s more accurate and less invasive.

As of January 29, eligible patients will be able to get a kit, take it home, administer it, and then mail it in to see the results in about four to six weeks.

“British Columbia will be one of the first jurisdictions in the world to deliver province-wide screening for cervical cancer in this innovative way,” the Ministry of Health said.

Unlike the Pap test, the self-screening kits allow patients more autonomy as they collect the sample from the vagina or cervix and can self-administer without a speculum.

Health cervical cancer screening

BC Government

“Randomized controlled trials show that HPV-based screening is more effective at identifying those at risk of developing pre-cancerous cervical lesions compared with conventional cytology (Pap test),” the Provincial Health Services Authority said in part.

It also removes the need to have a primary care doctor, something many British Columbians remain without, as it can be done outside of a clinic and from the comfort of your own home.

BC cervical cancer testing

BC Ministry of Health

Those who have a cervix, between the ages of 25 to 69 and haven’t had a Pap test in three years, or an HPV test in the last five years, are encouraged to self-administer.

However, those who have experienced symptoms should still see a healthcare provider, as well as those who do not choose to use the new self-screening method.

“Those who participate in self-screening, who don’t have a provider, will be linked to a clinic in their community for follow-up if required,” the province said.

Additionally, BC Cancer recommends even those who have been immunized with the HPV vaccine should be screened regularly.

