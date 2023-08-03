$10.5 million in new BC rebates covering business vandalism costs

The provincial government has created a new rebate program to help cover the heavy financial costs incurred by businesses that face vandalism and other crime.

Small businesses across British Columbia will be able to recover expenses incurred from property damage due to crime and vandalism, and to recoup expenses on proactive measures that prevent vandalism.

A total of $10.5 million in funding has been set aside for the Securing Small Business Rebate Program, with businesses able to apply for up to $2,000 for the cost of repairs due to vandalism, and up to $1,000 for vandalism prevention.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our province and it’s vital we work together to keep our economy strong,” said Brenda Bailey, the BC Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, in a statement.

“We understand the frustration of business owners taking on the cost of vandalism on their own. We are taking action to support businesses with new funding to provide relief to cover these costs, and make sure we have a thriving business community.”

Since the pandemic, there has been a spike in instances of broken windows, illicit graffiti, and other property damage.

Expenses that qualify as vandalism prevention include the acquisition and installation of security cameras and gates.

The rebate program application intake will begin in Fall 2023, and it will be retroactive to January 1, 2023. More information on the application process will be released in the fall.

“As a business owner, I understand that the issues that face downtowns in Vancouver and in the rest of our province are complex,” said Carol Lee, who is the owner of the Chinatown BBQ restaurant, and the chair of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation.

Properties and businesses within Vancouver’s Chinatown district have particularly been impacted by the spillover of the growing social issues within the Downtown Eastside.

Businesses incur not only the physical cost of repairing vandalism, but also the major opportunity costs when potential customers avoid certain districts and neighbourhoods due to public safety concerns. This is in addition to the high costs of the challenging economic and inflationary conditions, and soaring rents and property taxes.

“We know there is work being done to address the root causes of crime, but providing new funding to help cover the costs of vandalism will go a long way for businesses like mine so we can keep serving our communities,” continued Lee.

While the grant provides much-needed assistance for those who already struggling to cover costs, especially small and independent businesses, it could represent a drop in the bucket for some businesses that have accumulated thousands of dollars, if not tens of thousands of dollars, in damage from repeat instances of broken windows or even arson.

In late 2022, Downtown Van, the business improvement association for downtown Vancouver’s Central Business District, launched a similar rebate/grant program to cover the cost of vandalism repairs and preventative measures for members in its jurisdiction. It matched up to 50% of the cost to repair and restore damages, with the grant limited to up to $5,000.