BC's second case of monkeypox officially confirmed

Jun 17 2022, 4:02 pm
Canadian health officials announced Friday they’ve confirmed a second case of monkeypox in BC.

In an update on COVID-19 posted this morning, the Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed two monkeypox cases have been discovered in BC.

Canada has discovered 168 cases nationally, with 141 in Quebec, 21 in Ontario, four in Alberta, and two in BC.

“The national investigation is evolving and it is possible that additional cases will be reported,” the public health agency said.

This year, several countries where monkeypox is not endemic have been reporting the spread of it, and although the virus can spread to anyone, it’s been more heavily impacting communities of gay and bisexual men.

There are vaccines available to protect against monkeypox and Canada has pledged to make them available to people at risk of exposure.

According to the World Health Organization, symptoms of monkeypox include a skin rash or lesions, fever, intense headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

After the fever hits, the rash usually begins within three days. Lesions can be flat or slightly raised, and are filled with clear or yellowish liquid. After some time they’ll crust, dry up, and fall off.

 

