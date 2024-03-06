BC renter moves out after two weeks, sues due to alleged knife incident

A BC renter who found a new rental home only lasted in it for two weeks due to an alleged incident involving a knife, and she later sued the landlord.

Sirine Hamada, the applicant in the case, was renting a room from Susan Kennedy, the respondent.

Hamada says she was “forced to leave” after just two weeks, and she asked the BC Civil Resolution Tribunal to order Kennedy to pay $975 for unused rent plus the damage deposit.

In response, Kennedy said Hamada chose to leave and didn’t give proper notice, denying owing Hamada any money.

Here’s who the tribunal sided with.

Both parties signed an agreement on November 15, 2022. Hamada was set to move in on November 15, paying $475 for a damage deposit and $950 in monthly rent due on the 15th of every month.

If either side decided to terminate the tenancy, a 30-day notice was required.

Hamada paid $1,425 in two installments on November 14 and November 15, 2022.

The tribunal decision states, “The parties’ relationship undisputedly deteriorated.”

Hamada claims that Kennedy threatened her with a knife, so she called the police and moved out the next day. Hamada couldn’t say precisely when the knife incident allegedly happened.

Kennedy denied the incident took place at all and denied threatening Hamada.

Her version of events was that she was just making dinner, including chopping vegetables. She also claims that Hamada started an argument, went upstairs, and “shockingly called the police.”

Kennedy added that the police actually removed the BC renter from the home.

In the end, Hamada didn’t have enough evidence to prove her case.

The tribunal said, “I find the applicant has not proven the respondent breached the agreement’s implied term.”

Hamada’s quest to have her damage deposit returned was unsuccessful because the tribunal found that she had breached the agreement by moving out without proper notice and failing to prove that Kennedy violated the terms of the contract.

Hamada’s claims were dismissed.

Renting in BC sometimes feels like the Wild West. Hamada isn’t the only renter who didn’t last very long in her new home.

What’s the quickest you’ve had to escape from a rental?