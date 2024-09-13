"Ruined carpet" sparks BC rental legal dispute over deposit

A landlord and renter faced off at the BC Civil Resolution Tribunal in a rental dispute over a withheld security deposit due to an allegedly “ruined carpet” and other issues.

Jasmine Jasmine was the applicant and renter in the case. She claimed $625 for the deposit and told the tribunal that she didn’t damage anything.

After she started the legal dispute, the landlord paid her $400.

Komal Faiz, who owned the home, claimed she kept the remaining $225 because Jasmine ruined her new carpet.

“She also says she should have kept more because Ms. Jasmine left the home in poor condition and damaged several appliances.”

She added if anything, Jasmine owed her money. The tribunal only partly agreed.

Jasmine moved into the BC rental home on April 1, 2023, and moved out on April 30, the very same month. How much damage could she have done within 30 days?

When moving in, she paid Faiz a $625 security deposit. The tribunal noted that Faiz was responsible for proving she was entitled to keep what she kept.

The carpet that Faiz claimed Jasmine ruined was brand new and was located in Jasmine’s bedroom. Faiz said she had to purchase a “carpet cleaner vacuum” and provided a receipt totalling $226.78.

Jasmine denied dirtying the carpet and said she always removed her shoes before entering the bedroom. Jasmine provided her own evidence and photos of the carpet, and the tribunal noted that the photos showed that the carpet was in good condition.

Faiz could not provide any photos showing the carpet in damaged condition, nor did she say what Jasmine did to ruin it.

Faiz also claimed that Jasmine damaged a stovetop, washing machine, and cabinet shelf. She provided photos, but the tribunal said they didn’t clearly show any damage.

In the end, Jasmine was awarded $175 because, at one point, she told Faiz that she could keep $50 because she didn’t finish cleaning when she moved out.

With tribunal fees, Faiz was ordered to pay Jasmine $186.96.

This decision was posted publicly, and you can read it in full here.