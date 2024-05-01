BC landlord changes locks on renter after five years of living together

After living together for over five years, two former roommates found themselves in a rental dispute at the BC Civil Resolution Tribunal.

Brent Goughnour rented a room from Michael Jones, and in April 2023, Jones gave Goughnour notice to move out “for unpaid rent and uncleanliness.”

In a decision posted publicly, Goughnour claims that Jones changed how much notice he had and later compromised his belongings after changing the locks.

The renter claimed $5,000 for the value of the trashed things. Meanwhile, Jones contended that Goughnour didn’t pay rent for April, took everything of value, and only left behind junk.

Jones added that he was left responsible for cleaning up after Goughnour.

The tribunal allowed Goughnour’s claims, in part, and here’s why.

Between 2018 and 2023, both parties lived together in Jones’ home, sharing the kitchen and common areas. The tribunal didn’t receive any evidence about how much the rent was.

Texts submitted to the tribunal show that in November 2022, there was some friction between them.

While there was no formal contract for the BC rental, Goughnour argued that there was an agreement via text on January 5, 2023, that Jones would give one month’s notice before ending the arrangement.

Those text exchanges also included Jones’ complaints that he had to chase Goughnour for rent and constantly ask him to clean.

Jones told Goughnour to move out at the beginning of April, blaming the lack of care and cleanliness in shared spaces for ending the agreement.

On April 8, Jones texted Goughnour that someone was moving into the unit on May 1. Goughnour was asked to move his belongings by then. On April 9, Goughnour said he was trying to move out by the end of the month but that Jones wasn’t letting it happen. Jones replied that everything needed to be removed by April 20, contradicting their text stating that Goughnour had until the end of the month.

On April 20, Goughnour asked for a two-day extension until April 22 but only received an extension until 10 am on April 21. Goughnour claimed he slept in his car on April 20 and returned to the house the following day to remove more belongings.

He said he took his things outside and left to take a load to his storage unit, but upon returning, he noticed that his expensive audio equipment and other things had been taken inside the home, and the locks had been changed.

Goughnour offered to finish moving the following 10 days but was denied access. He couldn’t access any of his things, including his pet fish.

Witness evidence from a friend of Goughnour’s suggested that they drove to the house on May 2 and saw an open house-style giveaway of his things. The basement tenant corroborated the giveaway. The friend also claimed that Goughnour’s fish died.

Jones hired a lawyer to send a letter to Goughnour stating that he would dispose of his items unless he paid for rent, repairs, and labour to remove them from the home, demanding “not less than $2,000.”

This letter basically confirmed Goughnour’s claims that Jones held his items.

The tribunal ordered Jones to pay $2,500 for compensation for Goughnour’s personal property and an additional $87.50 in tribunal fees.