5 notable real estate listings on the market in BC right now

As British Columbians move into the latter part of summer with the potential for a second heat wave, many have their living situations (and perhaps a new desire for air conditioning) top of mind.

Right now, there are a wealth of homes on the market in BC, with something to suit different buyer criteria. If, like us, you’re curious to see what the newest mixed-use community will look like or perhaps the features that come with a multi-million dollar home, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve searched BC’s real estate market to round up five unique listings for currently available properties.

Type: One-, two-, and three-bedroom condos, penthouse, and sub penthouses

Price: $604,900 to $10,000,000

Overview: ONE Water Street is a collection of stunning lake view homes currently under construction in Kelowna. Led by Kerkhoff Develop-Build and North American Development Group, this luxury condominium development is slated for completion in 2022. With a total of 427 units across two residential towers, ranging in size from 975 to 2,617 sq ft — coupled with resort-style amenities — there’s something for buyers at every stage of life. Now, only three homes remain in the East Tower (the first to launch), which will be move-in ready this summer — with two-bedroom homes starting at $998,000. Meanwhile, the West Tower will be move-in ready in the spring or summer of 2022.

Other features: Additional features at ONE Water Street include a hot tub, studios for yoga, pilates, and dance, pools, a health club, guest suites, a dog park, a pickleball court, fire pits, and more.

Interested? Click here to find out more or book a viewing.

Type: Three- and four-bedroom family-inspired townhomes

Price: Starting from high $700,000s

Overview: With homes intentionally designed for modern families, Panorama Park by Alvair Group presents an exciting opportunity for families to put down roots in a neighbourhood primed for convenience and connection. Prospective buyers can choose from a wide range of functional floor plans, which are further enhanced by smart home technology within each townhome, including WiFi-enabled switches and doorbells and Cat6 wired-in internet. All homes feature a wall-mounted fireplace with custom shelving; a custom entryway with a full-height mirror and shelving; side-by-side garages with plenty of room to store vehicles and sports gear; and most ensuites have dual sinks for that added enjoyment of getting ready.

Other features: Amenities include a community garden, an outdoor play area for children, walking paths, and a two-storey building called ParkHouse, featuring a billiards room, a kitchen with a harvest style table, and a lounge space.

Interested? Click here to find out more or book a viewing.

Type: Three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home

Price: $3,248,800

Overview: This steel-framed home covering 3,428 sq ft in West Vancouver could easily be described as a trophy property. Unlike anything else along the Sea to Sky corridor, it sits upon a pedestal (that required 2,000 tonnes of rock to be blasted) above other homes in the area, offering uninterrupted views of the mountains and Howe Sound. The location puts the future resident(s) just steps from Furry Creek Golf Club and a short drive to West Vancouver or Squamish. And inside, 23 ft ceilings and expansive custom windows offer exceptional views from the luxurious kitchen out onto the patio space covering over 1,000 sq ft. No details have been spared in the engineering and design of this BC home, from its king-sized master sleeping wing to the jetted standalone tub.

Other features: Additional features include a nine-zone heating and cooling system for year-round comfort, a media room, a heated stamped-concrete driveway, a private yard, and more.

Interested? Click here to find out more or book a viewing.

Type: One- and two-bedroom homes

Price: Under $499,900 (33 homes available at this pricing)

Overview: Situated at the junction between King George Boulevard and the Fraser Highway, Plaza Two at King George Hub gives homebuyers the chance to be a part of a growing, mixed-use community in the heart of Surrey City Centre. Developed by PCI Developments and designed by MCMP Architects, the community features 42,000 sq ft of residents-only amenities, including indoor and outdoor dining lounges, an indoor games room, a family hub complete with a kids playground, and a ground-level hub for those working remotely — containing everything from a maker’s space to a co-working and library space. Homes in this new community boast open-plan living and dining areas, warm design finishes, and panoramic windows offering incredible views.

Other features: Also on-site is a 6,000 sq ft state-of-the-art fitness centre with yoga and multi-functional areas, an indoor half basketball and multi-purpose court, an on-site caretaker, a social and meeting rooftop space, a concierge station, and more.

Interested? Click here to find out more or book a viewing.

Type: Three-bedroom, five-bathroom home

Price: $15,500,000

Overview: Resting on a 43,179 sq ft lot, this single-family home on Southwest Marine Drive feels more like a luxurious resort villa. Built in 2005, the two-storey home has its own covered patio, an outdoor pool, and a yard landscaped by Paul Sangha. Now, one buyer has the potential to transform the lot into 28 rental-only townhouses under the Affordable Housing Choices Interim Rezoning Policy. Instead of accommodating one family, the rental townhomes could house up to 50 people with 16 units (each with three bedrooms and 12 garden suites), five with two bedrooms, and seven with one bedroom — in addition to 26 off-street parking spaces. The property would resemble a mansion from the outside, blending in harmony with the surrounding neighbourhood. Please note, the listing price of this property is reflective of the intention to re-zone.

Other features: Extras include an artist-workshop studio, a vegetable garden, a full-sized tennis court, a recreation room, and in-home air conditioning, to name a few features.

Interested? Click here to find out more or book a viewing.