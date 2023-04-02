BC RCMP call on public’s help after detachment received bloody IKEA rug

A stock image of an IKEA rug RCMP received that had blood on it. (RCMP)

Someone has turned in a bloody IKEA rug to a BC RCMP detachment, and Mounties are trying to figure out where it came from.

Mounties confirmed Sunday that the blue “Ferle” 5′ x 8′ area rug confirmed to have human blood is linked to a violent crime.

The Barriere RCMP Detachment received the rug and Major Crime Investigators but because of the unknowns, Mounties are asking the public for their help.

It’s unclear why there is blood on the rug, RCMP said and added, “The RCMP are concerned for the well-being of the person or persons to whom the blood belongs.”

“Investigators believe the nature of the offence was targeted and that no danger to the public exists,” Sgt. Jason Smart said.

Anyone who can help determine the origin of the area rug, and confirm the well-being of the person or persons associated with it is urged to contact the South East District Major Crime Unit Tip Line at 1-877-987-8477.