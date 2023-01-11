BC hiring a fleet of lawyers and staff to focus on "repeat violent offending"

Working to make BC’s communities safer, a whole troop of lawyers is expected to be hired to help address violent repeat offending in BC.

In a release on Wednesday, January 11, the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) – the folks responsible for conducting or supervising prosecutions and appeals in all levels of courts in the province – announced that it’s undertaking a hiring blitz for lawyers and professional staff.

“This is a great opportunity for experienced court-room lawyers and professional staff to join our innovative team and make a positive impact,” said Peter Juk KC, Assistant Deputy Attorney General.

The recruitment drive will fill new and vacant positions for Crown Counsel and staff throughout the province.

In 2023, BCPS is set to hire 40 people – 21 prosecutors and 21 professional staff – to address the “repeat violent offender coordinated response teams announced as part of the province’s Safer Communities Action Plan,” reads the release.

Applications from applicants with six years of trial experience are encouraged, and flexible and teleworking arrangements could be accommodated, says the BCPS.

Right now, there is a lot of hiring in the legal profession, perhaps partly due to the delay that COVID-19 caused in legal proceedings.

To learn more about Crown Counsel positions, you can check out their job postings. More positions will be posted in the coming weeks, too.

The province is making moves, like making bail harder to get for repeat offenders, to confront the issue of repeat violent offenders in the province recently.