Less than a week after actual crap was dumped at the Vancouver Island office of BC Premier John Horgan, a man has turned himself in and taken responsibility.

Westshore RCMP officers arrested a Save Old Growth supporter named Richard.

“John doesn’t give a sh*t, so we gave him some,” read one of the signs placed by a fresh pile of crap delivered to the BC premier’s office on May 25.

The stinky action was in response to the lack of attention the BC NDP has given old-growth forests according to climate activists. They have been urging the premier to do a better job of protecting the forests.

Richard was waiting outside Horgan’s office to speak with the premier directly on Monday, May 30. After receiving no answer, he turned himself over to the RCMP for his part in the fresh manure delivery.

“Shortly after, he was released and has a mandatory court appearance in August regarding a potential Mischief charge,” reads a statement from Save Old Growth.

“I am here today to turn myself in, it’s taking responsibility for what I did,” said Richard in a statement.

“This might seem like an imbecile or terrible thing to do but nothing’s been broken, there’s no damage. The material is basically harmless,” Richard added in an Instagram post.

“We need to protect our old-growth forests. And I am going to ask the premier to take responsibility for doing that. He promised to do that, he knows that it’s worth more standing,” added Richard, before heading to the RCMP detachment.

BC Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth called it “deplorable behaviour.”

“For those who employ these reprehensible tactics, I can assure you that you achieve nothing but increasing the frustration of the local community.”

The Save Old Growth statement goes on to say that the message last week was clear.

“British Columbians are tired of bullsh*t, empty promises to protect old-growth.”

The statement also says that Save Old Growth supporters are “prepared to face the consequences for disrupting behaviours, and also to work towards a more sustainable, beautiful BC.”