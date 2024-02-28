NewsPolitics

"I will not apologize": BC politician speaks out over breastfeeding hate

Feb 28 2024, 8:58 pm
A BC politician is not letting a storm of negative comments online impact how she’s serving in the Legislature as the minister of emergency management and climate readiness.

Bowinn Ma received a comment for breastfeeding her three-month-old child in public, something which the MLA for North Vancouver-Lonsdale says she will not apologize for.

“You call this having child care covered, breastfeeding while presenting to a group of interns mostly young men,” one person wrote on X.

“Sigh. I will not apologize for feeding my three-month-old baby when she is hungry,” Ma responded.

A few others agreed that Ma should not have done that or even brought her baby to Victoria, where she works.

But, many thought the whole thing was an outdated way of thinking.

“When I was breastfeeding in public 18 years ago, I thought that by 2024 women would not have to be reminding anyone that they don’t need to apologize for feeding their baby. I’m sorry it’s still not better,” a supporter told Ma.

“I was even wearing a cover! (Not that this would change my support for women who feed their baby whenever needed, covered or not.)” Ma said.

It’s not the first time Ma has received hate over being a working mother. The same person who questioned her breastfeeding also suggested Ma just stay home when a photo of a crib was shared on the politician’s social media.

“Oh for goodness sake, stay home & be a mother. This is not needed now or ever in the legislature,” the same person had said.

Ma was also questioned for her work during BC’s wildfire season, in which she was pregnant and travelling to wildfire-damaged areas. It seems that she’s not entertaining any hate of this kind and pointing out how sexist it is to be asked.

Many have been quick to condemn the critics.

“What century is this?” one man wrote under a negative question.

The MLA for Maple-Ridge Mission, Bob D’Eith, applauded Ma.

That sentiment was echoed by Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne.

Others urged British Columbians to be supportive.

What do you think of Ma’s response? Let us know in the comments.

