"I will not apologize": BC politician speaks out over breastfeeding hate

A BC politician is not letting a storm of negative comments online impact how she’s serving in the Legislature as the minister of emergency management and climate readiness.

Bowinn Ma received a comment for breastfeeding her three-month-old child in public, something which the MLA for North Vancouver-Lonsdale says she will not apologize for.

“You call this having child care covered, breastfeeding while presenting to a group of interns mostly young men,” one person wrote on X.

“Sigh. I will not apologize for feeding my three-month-old baby when she is hungry,” Ma responded.

Sigh. I will not apologize for feeding my three month old baby when she is hungry.

A few others agreed that Ma should not have done that or even brought her baby to Victoria, where she works.

I have a three month old too. Could I bring my baby to work teaching? Do employers allow this? Breastfeeding in public I am all for, and the audience of the presentation here is certainly irrelevant. The question for me here is different: Can babies come to work? Which jobs?

But, many thought the whole thing was an outdated way of thinking.

“When I was breastfeeding in public 18 years ago, I thought that by 2024 women would not have to be reminding anyone that they don’t need to apologize for feeding their baby. I’m sorry it’s still not better,” a supporter told Ma.

“I was even wearing a cover! (Not that this would change my support for women who feed their baby whenever needed, covered or not.)” Ma said.

It’s not the first time Ma has received hate over being a working mother. The same person who questioned her breastfeeding also suggested Ma just stay home when a photo of a crib was shared on the politician’s social media.

“Oh for goodness sake, stay home & be a mother. This is not needed now or ever in the legislature,” the same person had said.

While in Prince George I also had an opportunity to thank some of the firefighters currently deployed to BC from the US! We're very fortunate to have had international firefighting resources join us from Mexico, America, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil.

Ma was also questioned for her work during BC’s wildfire season, in which she was pregnant and travelling to wildfire-damaged areas. It seems that she’s not entertaining any hate of this kind and pointing out how sexist it is to be asked.

I'll take "questions men don't get asked" for $400, Alex.

Many have been quick to condemn the critics.

“What century is this?” one man wrote under a negative question.

The MLA for Maple-Ridge Mission, Bob D’Eith, applauded Ma.

Nor should you! If we do not make space for parents of young children in politics, then we are missing a critical perspective. And, frankly Bowinn is one of the hardest working and dedicated MLAs that I know.

That sentiment was echoed by Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne.

When I was in the gallery at the Throne Speech I was so happy to see you & Azalea. I thought about how our culture charrishes children and so happy to see you both there. Then the elder mentioned it & I smiled. We don't shame for having our families with us. We celebrate it!

Others urged British Columbians to be supportive.

I can't believe I just read that. Let's be better and lift each other women up. A mother feeding her baby isn't the issue, you are!

