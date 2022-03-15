You are my sunshine: BC inches closer to permanent Daylight Saving Time

While some in BC are still recovering from this past weekend’s spring forward for Daylight Saving, some good news may be on the horizon when it comes to switching the clocks.

US senators passed legislation to switch to Daylight Saving permanently in the “Sunshine Protection Act,” and our neighbours were the only thing holding the BC government back from doing the same thing, according to BC Premier John Horgan.

Daily Hive obtained a statement from the office of the premier in regards to the news in the States.

“For BC families who have just had to cope with the disruptions of changing the clocks, the US Senate bill passed today brings us another step toward ending the time changes in our province for good.”

A while back, the BC government put out a survey to BC residents on whether they wanted to switch to permanent Daylight Saving Time or not.

“British Columbians said loud and clear they want to stop falling back and springing forward, with 93% indicating support in a record-breaking public engagement,” said the statement from the premier.

“That’s why we passed legislation that would enable us to do so quickly, with our intention to stay aligned with the western states of Washington, Oregon, and California, as supported by a majority of survey respondents.”

There’s still one last step in the way of BC making this permanent switch and affording all residents that highly coveted hour of sleep that would usually be lost.

The bill needs to be approved by Congress before it can go to US President Joe Biden to sign.

“We’re well positioned in BC to do away with the time changes once and for all and move to permanent DST.”

While no time frame was provided in the premier’s statement, BC could potentially stop falling back this year, which would also mean that we don’t get an extra hour of sleep, so take the bad with the good.