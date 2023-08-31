Kids are expensive: Here's how BC families can save money this fall

We are just days away from the new school year, and that means many families with children are preparing supplies and childcare while scheduling their back-to-school routines.

So, to help parents, the province is announcing steps to support them in getting through the busy school year.

During a press conference Thursday, BC Premier David Eby said that as of September, more families will be eligible to save up to $145 a month per child thanks to the Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative.

“This is a made-in-BC solution that’s going to support thousands of families in our province — in fact, 43,000 kids and their families are going to benefit from this program,” Eby said.

He admitted that childcare costs are one of the biggest financial tasks families face, whether they are looking for before and after-school care or half-day preschool for kids who may be in kindergarten.

“That budgetary line item is a big deal for families right now,” he said.

The initiative Eby spoke about on Thursday has existed since 2018 but is being updated. It was previously only available to families with children in licensed childcare programs who were kindergarten-aged and under.

So, starting Friday, the eligibility is expanded for preschool and children in grades 1 and up.

Grace Lore, minister of state for child care, said more than 95% of licensed childcare providers are participating in this program.

“We know that childcare needs don’t end when kids start school. And that’s why we’re introducing these additional childcare savings for families in before and after school care and in licensed part-time preschool because affordable quality childcare is life-changing for families,” Lore said.

“It supports parents’ employment and economic stability. It supports children’s development and education. And it’s good for our communities and the economy as a whole.”

You can find a list of childcare centres working with the government to lower childcare fees for families here.

Fee reductions are available at facilities that run throughout the summer at participating licensed childcare providers. However, the province warns some programs — like summer camps or childcare needed only for drop-in or on a short-term basis — may not be eligible.

“This new fee reduction is in addition to the fee cut of as much as $900 per month per child that families with children kindergarten-aged and younger have been benefiting from since December 2022,” the province told Daily Hive in an email.

While the cost of childcare is reducing for many parents, Lore said the government acknowledges accessing childcare can be challenging.

“That’s why I’m proud to say that our investments in space creation are also making a difference for families throughout the province. Since 2018, through ChildCareBC, we have funded over 32,000 new childcare spaces, and 13,000 of those are open and operating,” she said.

“So as we build new spaces and as we reduce costs for families, we’re also focusing our efforts on recognizing, training, recruiting and retaining early childhood educators. We’re helping with the cost of education, we’re enhancing wages and streamlining pathways for international ACEs [adverse childhood experiences].”

Additionally, Eby said the government has taken supportive steps to help families with the costs of living by increasing the money available through the BC Family Benefit and implementing breakfast programs at some schools.

“We’re doing what we can to support families with these costs,” he said.