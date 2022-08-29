A Reddit AMA is a fun way to get your burning questions answered by experts, and a BC Paramedic took it upon themselves to host an informal, unverified AMA over the weekend that shares an illuminating perspective on care in the province.

The Ambulance Paramedics of BC, the union representing paramedics in the province, has been raising the alarm over dangerously low staffing levels that could lead to ambulance delays. Well, it seems one paramedic is taking matters into their own hands and offering up advice to the public on how to prepare for the worst.

Here are a few of the questions and responses from the Reddit AMA:

Are we f*****? The health system would appear to be falling apart.

God I hope not. But try to avoid getting sick or hurt.

What are some avenues that would truly make a difference and improve our crumbling healthcare system from your POV?