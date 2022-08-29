"Try to avoid getting sick or hurt": BC paramedic's Reddit AMA shares advice amidst crisis
A Reddit AMA is a fun way to get your burning questions answered by experts, and a BC Paramedic took it upon themselves to host an informal, unverified AMA over the weekend that shares an illuminating perspective on care in the province.
The Ambulance Paramedics of BC, the union representing paramedics in the province, has been raising the alarm over dangerously low staffing levels that could lead to ambulance delays. Well, it seems one paramedic is taking matters into their own hands and offering up advice to the public on how to prepare for the worst.
Here are a few of the questions and responses from the Reddit AMA:
Are we f*****? The health system would appear to be falling apart.
God I hope not. But try to avoid getting sick or hurt.
What are some avenues that would truly make a difference and improve our crumbling healthcare system from your POV?
A replacement of many managers, executives, and leaders. A huge injection of cash to the healthcare system. More education grants, loan forgiveness and other incentives for people to get into the healthcare field.
How much of an impact does the job have on the mental health of yourself and your coworkers? Is turnover high because of this?
I’d say there are very few paramedics who haven’t had a call that sticks with them or bothers them. I’d say burnout and long-term disability is pretty high because of this job.
Do you feel the media reporting and unions’ press info are accurate? ie. representing the reality of the profession as you experience it?
The unions’ press releases have been mostly accurate. We’re in a crisis and people are dying.
If you had to push for one policy change from the province, what would it be?
Remove us from PHSA and make us a stand-alone health authority. The PHSA leadership has been driving this service into the ground.
Daily Hive has reached out to Ambulance Paramedics of BC and will update this story.