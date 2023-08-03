BC news anchor receives major award for excellence in journalism

This year, the Jack Webster Foundation is celebrating a well-known BC journalist who many know for her tenacity and compassion.

Sophie Lui, currently known as an evening Global BC anchor, is being awarded the 2023 Shelley Fralic Award. This award recognizes a BC journalist that identifies as a woman who is focused on improving their community.

The Jack Webster Foundation announced the news Thursday and described Lui as a highly respected and trusted journalist who has reported out of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

“As the anchor of Global BC News at 5 and co-anchor of the flagship Global BC News Hour at 6, Sophie helps guide the stories that need to be told, ensuring people who need to be heard are given a voice,” the statement from the foundation reads.

“That leadership goes beyond the headlines. Sophie is also active on Global BC’s Diversity and Gender Equity Committees, confronting sexism and racism while promoting inclusion. She is passionate about using her voice for change in the Asian community and beyond.”

Since the announcement, Canadian journalists are sharing their experiences working with Lui and congratulating her on this honour.

I've made many good decisions in my professional life & one of the best is working alongside this incredible journalist & even better human. Strong, intelligent, compassionate, curious and funny… she is everything I could hope for in an on-air partner. Congratulations Sophie! https://t.co/bvYAryFfIW — Chris Gailus (@chrisgailus) August 3, 2023

This is the best news ever. Congratulations @sophielui!

You are amazing! This is so well deserved. https://t.co/TLTQQodZ9N — Jennifer Thuncher (@Thuncher) August 3, 2023

Way to go Sophie – well deserved! https://t.co/c8bmaMlgEL — Lynda Steele 🎙️ (@steeletalk) August 3, 2023

I got to work with @sophielui a decent amount during my time at CKNW. Easily one of the most professional and humble people in all of this wild media world. https://t.co/8gLYB0A5YR — Amir Ali ⌨️☕️🏴‍☠️ (@AmirsDoingItAll) August 3, 2023

.@sophielui is incomparable. She makes us all better at what we do. #SophieFanClub https://t.co/Y4Thsz6DQG — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) August 3, 2023

Is there anyone in journalism who is nicer than @sophielui is? https://t.co/BVFM5SsdZo — Chris Campbell (@shinebox44) August 3, 2023

So well deserved! Proud of you @sophielui. Thank you for being a wonderful human you are. https://t.co/iSht3DM4zk — Dana Hutchings (@DanaHutchings) August 3, 2023

The Shelley Fralic Award was created to honour the legacy of journalist Shelley Fralic, who died in 2021.

Nominations for this award are open every spring and remain under consideration for three years.