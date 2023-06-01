Minimum wage goes up in BC today

Good news for the province’s lowest-paid workers: BC has increased the minimum wage from $15.65 to $16.75.

Before the upcoming hike, the province already had the highest minimum wage in Canada of all provinces, excluding territories.

The BC government has committed to tying this and all future minimum wage increases to the rate of inflation.

Starting June 1, BC’s minimum wage will go up to $16.75 per hour, making it the highest provincial minimum wage in Canada. With over 150,000 British Columbians benefitting from this increase, we’re working hard to build a brighter future for everyone. https://t.co/YrwCejzVu2 pic.twitter.com/ofnGkZARfh — David Eby (@Dave_Eby) May 30, 2023

While the hike is good news for some, some industry experts have complained about it, and it likely won’t do much for those struggling with the cost of living in BC and cities like Vancouver.

BC suggests it’s a step to keeping lower-paid workers from falling behind, but some argue it’s not doing enough to help those people. It also falls short of a living wage.

“In a province as diverse as BC, communities differ when it comes to their cost of living. For example, while some communities may have lower housing or child care costs, others may have lower-cost public transit or easier access to goods and services,” says the organization Living Wage for Families BC.

Other organizations and business leaders say the minimum wage hike will adversely impact small businesses.

The BC Chamber of Commerce says it’s “extremely disappointed with the government’s decision to increase the minimum wage by such a significant amount.”

“This decision is the wrong choice, at the wrong time.”

Daily Hive asked the chamber of commerce about what BC could do to help businesses impacted by the wage hike, and it referred us to a news release from February 2023, which called on the government to reduce the overall cost of business.

The restaurant industry is also worried about the hike.

Are you happy about this wage hike for the lowest-paid workers?