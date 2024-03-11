News

19-year-old BC man killed in avalanche near Canmore

Laine Mitchell
Mar 11 2024, 6:24 pm
2009fotofriends/Shutterstock

Police say a 19-year-old BC man was killed over the weekend in an avalanche in Kananaskis Country near Canmore.

Canmore RCMP said that members received a report of an avalanche east of the Mount Engadine Lodge on Tower Peak in Kananaskis just before 8:30 pm on Sunday.

An investigation revealed that two men were skiing in the backcountry when an avalanche occurred at approximately 1 pm. One of the men was able to escape by digging himself out of the snow. The second man, however, was buried.

At 9:45 this morning, Canmore RCMP — with the assistance of Kananaskis Mountain Rescue — recovered the body of the missing man, who has been identified as a 19-year-old from Kelowna, BC.

Kananaskis Mountain Rescue recommends checking the Avalanche Canada website avalanche.ca for weather and terrain conditions before any winter activities in the backcountry.

