We all love local BC products, whether you’re picking up some farm-fresh honey or handmade baked goods; it’s definitely true that local just tastes better.

That statement also goes for BCLIQUOR, your destination for a wide range of BC-made drinks. Whether you’re a wine lover or beer connoisseur, it has all the goods for a perfect, locally-made summer.

From the Rockies to the coast, there’s a BC-made drink for everyone, and it’s a great addition to your next summer adventure.

Don’t believe us? Take a look at some of the most popular locally-made drinks available at BCLIQUOR, compiled so you can pick and choose what works with your taste.

It’s fruity time with Saintly’s The Good Rose, a vibrant and refreshing drink fuelled by strawberry, grapefruit, and lime flavours.

This is a versatile medium-finishing rose that pairs well with pretty much everything. It’s especially yum with Pad Thai, Tuna Nicoise, moules-frites, or a classic backyard BBQ burger.

This Inniskillin Okanagan Shiraz Cabernet Sauvignon is a dry red wine filled with berry fruit flavours and smooth tannins (thanks to the added Cabernet Sauvignon!). It’s a real crowd-pleaser!

Try pairing this blend with meat dishes like grilled steak, rack of lamb, or beef and green pepper kabobs.

This is the perfect summer gin for a seaside vacation! Sheringham’s flagship spirit takes inspiration from Vancouver Island’s beautiful coast and is bursting with bright botanicals like juniper, coriander, and rose.

It’s delicious on the rocks or enjoyed in your favourite cocktail.

No big decisions here! Verve’s Gin Smash Variety Pack offers four delicious flavours like Blood Orange Tonic and Blackberry Lemon, which means you won’t be missing out on any bubbly deliciousness this summer.

Even better, there’s only four grams of sugar and 120 calories per can.

Nothing says summer like some good beer! This 12-pack Trail Hopper IPA from Stanley Park Brewing is tasty as can be with bold flavours thanks to a bountiful helping of Citra and Simcoe hops.

Aromatic and juicy, this is the perfect beverage to cool off with on a hot summer’s day!

Embodying the Pacific Northwest spirit, Red Truck Original IPAs blend late kettle additions with dry hopping. As the cornerstone recipe for Red Truck’s acclaimed IPAs, this brew makes for a crisp and classic taste.

Say hello to summer! Luna White 2021 from See Ya Later Ranch is a semi-dry white with an aromatic blend that captures the scents and beauty of the Okanagan (think summer peaches and apple blossoms).

Light and refreshing, it pairs perfectly with a fresh garden salad or freshly grilled pawns.

BCLIQUOR is your destination for summer-worthy, made-in-BC concoctions. Locally-crafted wines, spirits, beers, and coolers are all available in-store now.

Visit your nearest location to start your next summer adventure and sip on some refreshing drinks made in your own backyard. Visit the BCLIQUOR website to explore more products.

And as always, enjoy responsibly!