6 products at BCLIQUOR that are perfect for holiday sipping

With November nearing its halfway mark, the upcoming holiday season calls for cheer, gratitude, family get-togethers, and maybe some festive drinks, too!

By December, we all know that walking into a liquor store means a bevy of holiday offers, including gift packs and limited-edition holiday flavours. This might make the task of picking the perfect seasonal bottle a little bit tricky.

Whether you’re looking for a bottle of wine that pairs well with your famous holiday roast beef or an impressive bottle of scotch to gift and share this season, we’ve teamed up with the experts at BCLIQUOR to provide some holiday product recommendations.

This dry, Italian red wine is perfect for holiday dinners, with blueberry, licorice, and citrus notes plus a deep structured sweetness.

This red pairs perfectly well with holiday roast beef, rack of lamb, and steak due to its medium-to-full-bodied blend.

Hush Rosé is the perfect option for when you want to have a touch of sweetness over the holidays.

Blended with a variety of grapes, mostly Pinot Gris and Cabernet Sauvignon, this light and juicy wine is a perfect match to cut through salty plates and snacks, pairing great with crisp veggies as well.

A delicious holiday twist on the classic Forty Creek Canadian whisky, this creamy version uses fresh dairy cream for a smooth liqueur.

Its caramel, chocolate, and vanilla notes are perfect for an after-dinner drink when you have just enough room for one more bite. You can also add a creamy splash to your coffee as well.

This is a versatile bourbon with maple, oak, and nutmeg aromas and it’s ideal for any holiday get-together. This one’s perfect for those who enjoy a bold whiskey, thanks to its spicy notes and high-rye content.

We all need a little bubbly for New Year’s Eve, right? Well, with this Bottega Sparkling Set, you can sample four 200ml-size bottles from the award-winning Prosecco and sparkling wine producer.

Bottega’s Gold, Rose Gold, Vino dei Poeti Prosecco, and Petalo Moscato wines are perfect for popping as the clock hits midnight. Coming in a water-proof ice bag — which doubles as a gift bag — this set is perfect for presents!

Kick up your holiday celebration with this fun tequila variety pack that includes Margarita, Paloma, Chili Mango, and Tequila Sunrise cocktails.

Ole Cocktails are crafted in BC and use premium tequila blanco imported from the Mexican State of Jalisco.

No matter what you decide to gift and share over the joyous holiday season, BCLIQUOR has you covered for all of your festivities.

Visit your local BCLIQUOUR store for more holiday inspiration, and as always, you can get tailored advice from their friendly staff. Enjoy responsibly!