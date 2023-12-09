Former BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will be suiting up for the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season.

Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence is deemed questionable heading into Sunday’s game versus the Cleveland Browns. The 24-year-old suffered a high-ankle sprain late in Monday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and was forced to walk very gingerly back to the locker room as a result.

With it being up in the air as to whether or not Lawrence is good to go, the Jaguars have promoted Rourke as an insurance move. The 25-year-old has spent the majority of the season on the practice squad.

Rourke, the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 2022 with the Lions, has yet to snap in an NFL regular season game. That said, there is a chance he could get some action this weekend, as regular backup C.J. Beathard has been battling a shoulder injury. While he was taken off the injury report yesterday, there is a chance that he is still banged up.

Of course, with a questionable tag of his own, there is still a chance that Lawrence is able to suit up in this one. As bad as his injury appeared to be at the time, he was seen practicing with his teammates yesterday and didn’t seem to be bothered by the ankle injury he was dealing with.

Trevor Lawrence was BOUNCIN ARAHND at practice 👀👀 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/qloMN6eLar — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 8, 2023



Regardless of the outcome, this is just another chapter in what has been a crazy story for Rourke this season. While he has already proven to have what it takes to dominate in the CFL, he is doing everything he can to live out his dream of being an NFL quarterback. It remains a wait-and-see situation, but perhaps this Sunday gives him that opportunity.