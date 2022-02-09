Lions become first CFL team in modern era to go with two Canadian QBs

Canadian quarterbacks are rare, even in the CFL.

What’s even rarer? Two Canadian QBs on the same team.

The BC Lions signed former UBC Thunderbirds star quarterback Michael O’Connor in free agency today. The 25-year-old native of Orleans, Ontario, will back up Nathan Rourke of Victoria, BC, who takes over from the recently-retired Michael Reilly as the Lions’ starting quarterback.

This is believed to be the first time in the modern era that a CFL team has gone with a Canadian one-two punch at quarterback. A CFL spokesperson believes the last time two Canadian QBs were used by the same team was back in the 1950s when players played multiple positions.

Rourke started two games for the Lions last season, following three years at Ohio University. The 23-year-old threw for 754 yards and tossed three touchdowns to go with five interceptions.

Before turning pro, O’Connor led UBC to the Vanier Cup in 2015. He has seen limited action since being drafted by the Toronto Argonauts in 2019, throwing just 25 passes in nine games in 2019. He suited up for six games with the Calgary Stampeders last season but didn’t see any action.

“Michael is an exciting athlete who possesses all the tools to become a solid CFL quarterback,” said Lions head coach Rick Campbell.

“It’s also a bonus to now have two quarterbacks who know each other well and have made the Lower Mainland their year-round home.”

Rourke became the first Canadian quarterback to start Week 1 last season since Gerry Dattilio in 1983. He was the first Canadian QB to start a game for the Lions since Giulio Caravatta in 1996.

Eric Guthrie was the last Canadian quarterback to receive the bulk of the playing time for the Lions way back in 1976.