Lions stomp Stamps in playoff beatdown at BC Place

The BC Lions are moving on.

The Lions put the boots to the Calgary Stampeders in front of 30,149 fans at BC Place, winning 41-30 in the West Division semi-final. BC will face the Blue Bombers in Winnipeg next week for the chance to go to the Grey Cup, in a rematch of last year’s Western Final,

This game was a Vernon Adams Jr. masterclass, as the Lions’ quarterback threw for over 400 yards, with five touchdowns — three passing and two rushing.

BC actually got off to a terrible start in this one. It took Calgary just three plays, including two deep balls, to score their first touchdown less than two minutes into the game. BC responded with a two-and-out and a flubbed 21-yard punt by Stefan Flintoft that gave the Stampeders great field position.

But instead of giving up more points, Lions defensive back Garry Peters picked up a well-timed interception. BC then marched down the field, with Adams completing an eight-yard pass to Jevon Cottoy to tie the game.

The Lions’ offence was relatively unstoppable for the remainder of the half, with Adams scrambling out of the pocket before throwing a 36-yard pass to Keon Hatcher on their possession. Adams ran the ball in on the next play for his first rushing touchdown of the day.

Calgary scored a pair of field goals in the second quarter, but couldn’t stop the Lions’ offence, giving up another two touchdowns — one on a score by Adams and a late passing touchdown by from Adams to Hatcher.

BC cruised to victory in the second half, with not much doubt in the final result — though Calgary did add some points on the board late to make the score flatter them.

Adams completed 28 of 39 passes for 413 yards through the air. He also ran for 54 yards.

Hatcher was Adams’ favourite target, as the Lions receiver totalled 195 yards receiving yards.

Four teams remain in the CFL playoffs, looking for a trip to Hamilton for the Grey Cup. BC will head to Winnipeg for the Western Final on Saturday, November 11, while the Toronto Argonauts take on the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Final.