BC sets new limit on international student enrolment at universities and colleges

BC’s provincial government is limiting international student enrolment to 30% of a university or college’s total student population.

The move was announced in a news release Monday as a set of changes meant to protect students who come from their home country to get an education here.

“We welcome international students to BC and we want them to have a great experience when they arrive here, anchored by quality education and supports that are meaningful, relevant and will set them up for further success,” said Lisa Beare, minister of post-secondary education and future skills.

This comes amid efforts from Canada’s federal government to push the brakes on international student enrolment, with the feds alleging some private post-secondary institutions have essentially become visa mills — charging foreign students high tuition fees for lacklustre education on the promise of a shot at establishing a life in Canada.

“It’s unacceptable that some private institutions have taken advantage of international students by operating under-resourced campuses, lacking supports for students in charging high tuition fees, all the while significantly increasing their intake of international students,” federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller said in January when announcing a cap on international student visas.

BC is also mandating tuition transparency and better information about student supports such as housing and health.

Nearly 40% of BC’s 553,000 post-secondary attendees are international students. Of the nearly quarter million international students studying in BC, half attend public institutions and half attend private ones.