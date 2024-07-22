NewsReal EstateUrbanized

BC landlord claims basement tenants were her roommates and demands $5K

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Jul 22 2024, 5:13 pm
BC landlord claims basement tenants were her roommates and demands $5K
HikingChick/Shutterstock

A BC landlord tried to get $5,000 out of her former basement tenants after they left without sufficient notice.

The homeowner, Crystal Bertacco, went to BC’s Civil Resolution Tribunal seeking compensation for the lack of notice and alleged damage to the suite.

She claimed Melissa Lilley and her family, who lived in the basement, were her roommates and that they all used the house’s common areas. Therefore, Bertacco argued, the Residential Tenancy Act didn’t apply.

But Lilley said that wasn’t true, saying instead that her family rented the basement from Bertacco. They had their own kitchen, bathroom, and living area separated from the main house by doors.

The CRT looked at text messages exchanged between the two and found they would message each other before accessing the other’s unit — namely Bertacco accessing storage or the furnace room. The CRT found the households only shared the laundry room the entryway.

The CRT didn’t agree with Bertacco’s claim that the living situation was exempt from tenancy law and referred the case to the Residential Tenancy Branch.

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop