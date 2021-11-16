NewsWeather

BC Hydro working to restore power to thousands of customers

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Nov 16 2021, 2:43 am
BC Hydro working to restore power to thousands of customers
@BCHydro/Twitter

Thousands of customers are still without power across the Lower Mainland, as BC Hydro crews continue to survey the damage.

Customers are experiencing power outages from West Vancouver, all the way to Abbotsford.

As of 6:30 pm on Monday night, over 20,000 people were without power just in the Lower Mainland, with over an additional 40,000 suffering without power across the province.

While rainfall warnings have come to an end, heavy winds will persist over the next 24 hours. More power outages are likely to transpire within that time.

A statement from BC Hydro suggests that between 3 and 4 pm, about 126,000 people were without power, the peak during this storm.

“The hardest hit areas were the Lower Mainland, the Sunshine Coast and the southern half of Vancouver Island.”

Over 32,000 people were without power in southern Vancouver Island on Monday evening.

bc hydro

BC Hydro

The statement also says that crews are having trouble accessing certain areas due to flooding.

Lower Mainland outages affected customers in Abbotsford, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Coquitlam, Delta, Langley, Maple Ridge, Mission, Port Moody, Richmond, Surrey, Vancouver and White Rock.

BC Hydro

BC Hydro

There is no timetable on when affected customers can expect power back.

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT