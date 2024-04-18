A BC man’s decision to sell his nearly half-million-dollar home for $1 was recently questioned in court, as he owes another man more than $430,000.

It’s been six years since Hai Huang was ordered to pay Jian He hundreds of thousands of dollars after he assaulted him. So, He took Hai, his wife, Ying Gao, and his son, Tian Long Huang, to court and argued the home was sold to defraud him.

A jury awarded He damages for injuries suffered because of an assault that Hai committed in August 2013. It was after the verdict that He’s lawyer discovered Hai and Gao sold their house in 2016 while the assault and battery lawsuit against Hai was underway.

“The consideration for it registered on title was ‘$1.00 and natural love and affection.’ The assessed value of the property at the time was $485,000, and Hai Huang and Ying Gao owned it free and clear,” the BC Supreme Court decision reads.

The BC judge found there was no doubt Hai knew he was facing serious allegations and that, “if things did not go his way, he would be obliged to pay the plaintiff a significant sum of money in damages.”

Hai claimed he had not been working since 2014 when he was in his mid-fifties, but the judge said they were given no explanation as to why.

“He says that he has no income, savings, or investments, and he cannot deny that the transfer had the effect of giving away his only valuable asset to his son, now aged 39, upon whom Mr. Huang and Ms. Gao claim to be entirely financially dependent,” the judge explained.

The couple went on to say that their son pays for all their living expenses and costs associated with owning the property.

Sold as part of “Chinese custom “

Hai, Gao, and Tian Long said they’ve lived together in their home for twenty years and intend to continue doing so.

According to the family, the home was sold to Tian Long because he was engaged to be married, and selling the home was part of a “Chinese custom.”

“It is also Chinese custom that children should continue living with their parents, even after they are married, to take over responsibility for the family finances and payment of all household bills, and to look after their parents in their old age, and ultimately to receive their parents’ property in compensation for doing so,” the document reads.

The judge said there was evidence to suggest Tian Long was engaged. However, the couple broke up and never got married.

Despite the breakup, Tian Long remained the homeowner.

According to the judgment posted in early April, the property’s current assessed value is $985,000.

The judge added that they were not persuaded by the claim that the home was sold as part of Chinese custom for parents to transfer all of their assets to their children. “Especially when the parents are comparatively young and profess, for reasons not disclosed, to earn no income to support themselves,” the judge added.

“I should emphasize, as well, that I have received no evidence of Tian Long Huang’s employment or income, or any documentary evidence… to confirm or corroborate that he is paying all the family’s bills or has the wherewithal to do so.”

As a result, the judge said they agreed with He that Hai and Gao sold their home with the intention to “put the property out of the plaintiff’s reach” and deprive He of a lawful debt collection.

While the home transfer to Tian Long remains valid, the judge ruled that He will be able to collect his debt as if Hai still owned the property.