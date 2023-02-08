Purple street lights phenomenon spotted along BC highways and roads

White-coloured LED streetlights at the intersection of Burrard and Robson streets in Vancouver turned purple. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Driving around BC, you may have noticed that some streetlights giving off a deep purple glow are causing a few road stretches to look more like a nightclub. Well, that’s not intentional.

Daily Hive Urbanized first brought you the reason for the colour change last fall, but it turns out it’s more than just a Vancouver problem.

For years, municipalities have been transitioning their streetlights to LED lighting to improve nighttime visibility and reduce energy use and cost.

However, there’s been a manufacturing defect in the LED streetlights, causing some to transition from a hue of white to purple gradually.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, it spotted this issue in several locations in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

Particularly on the island, this phenomenon can be seen in the Malahat section of Highway 1.

“This has occurred at isolated locations and is not anticipated to be an ongoing issue,” the ministry ensures.

It added the province is working to replace the lights and since it has a 15-year warranty with the manufacturer.

“This means that the ministry will not incur any costs on materials, and the labour is covered under the Electrical Maintenance Services Agreement,” the ministry explained.

It’s been widely reported that LED lights have even turned purple in other jurisdictions across Canada and the United States.

While the lights aren’t on purpose, some people are digging the purple.

“I love the violet hue so don’t fix it!” John Kamitakahara commented on Daily Hive Urbanized’s previous article.

“Purples my favorite color so im hoping they keep the defects or at least move them to a specific area,” Rick added.

i’d say we should keep them and change all the street lights with purple lights! vancouver would look very futuristic sci-fi city pic.twitter.com/bgqzpfdmzS — Joel (@jbanez_) October 6, 2022

What do you think of the colour? Let us know in the comments below.