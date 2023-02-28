Major BC highway to undergo 24-hour shutdown for railway repairs

A major BC highway closure could affect your commute this Wednesday into early Thursday.

The Langley Bypass (Highway 10) west of Glover Road in Langley will be closed for 24 hours at the CP Rail crossing because of rail repairs, the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said.

The highway will be closed from 6 am Wednesday until 6 am Thursday.

“The full closure is necessary for CP Rail to safely conduct repairs at its crossing,” the Province said.

“Signs will advise drivers of detour routes, and access to businesses on Langley Bypass remain open.”