BC crowned Canada's costliest province to live in

British Columbia has the highest cost of living of any Canadian province, with average home prices more than double the national average.

It’s the most expensive place to buy or rent, go to the dentist, buy a plane ticket, take public transport, buy clothes, or stay in a hotel.

That’s according to a new survey by home insurance group Westland Insurance, which compiled data from Statistics Canada and the Canadian Real Estate Association. Housing prices had the biggest impact on the ranking, and other factors considered were median income, food, fuel, bills, healthcare, and miscellaneous costs.

Homes in Vancouver cost $996,000 on average, more than double the mean cost of $491,000 across the country.

The province scored 79 out of 100, the highest of any province on Westland’s scale.

“It’s clear that the two most expensive provinces have exceptionally high house prices, but general living costs tend to be higher, too,” a Westland spokesperson said.

Ontario ranked second-highest, with Newfoundland and Labrador coming in as most affordable.

“With remote working becoming increasingly popular, enabling more job opportunities outside of metropolitan areas, this province may be the easiest way to get on the property ladder to enjoy comparatively lower living costs while saving to buy.”