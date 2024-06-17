Looking for a new job?

You may want to expand your search beyond Metro Vancouver for contracts with some seriously lucrative incentives for new employees.

Northern Health, the health authority that operates hospitals and clinics in northern BC, is offering signing bonuses right now for positions it needs to be filled — and some new hires will get a bonus of $30,000 for two years of service.

Registered Nurses (RNs) and Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) are eligible for the $30,000 incentive if they get hired in communities that provide emergency services or if they relocate from an urban area to Northern Health.

“A northern BC community is waiting for you to make it home,” the health authority said in a Facebook post advertising the signing bonuses.

Even if you’re not trained as a nurse, there are other positions that offer signing bonuses with Northern Health, too.

The health authority is looking for pharmacy technicians, medical laboratory technicians, and diagnostic imaging professionals. Those positions come with signing bonuses ranging from $10,000 to $20,000.

In some cases, new hires can also get compensated for their moving expenses.

Northern Health encompasses the communities of Prince George, Fort St. John, Terrace, Prince Rupert, and more.

More details about the hiring incentives are available online.

Would you move to northern BC for a job like this? Let us know in the comments.