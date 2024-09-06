BC groom's mom takes legal action against wedding bartender

The mother of a groom in BC decided to pursue legal action against a woman who bartended the wedding, with several claims.

Amanda Daul bartended the wedding for Patricia Langlois’ son.

Langlois claims that by the night’s end, Daul was short on cash, didn’t charge the correct prices, and didn’t clean the empties. The mother claimed $738 in damages, which included $400 for the cash shortage, $288 for overcharging on non-alcoholic drinks, and $50 for inconvenience.

Details from the case were laid out in a publicly posted decision.

In defence, Daul told the BC Civil Resolution Tribunal that the wedding was disorganized, and she did her best to comply with directions being altered by the couple and the wedding party.

Daul added that few guests bought drinks, leading to the cash shortage. She also said that Langlois had nothing to do with hiring her in the first place.

The wedding took place in July 2023, and Daul didn’t meet Langlois until the wedding day. The tribunal pointed out that there’s little evidence to suggest that anyone but Daul and the wedding couple were parties to the contract.

Langlois did hold the liquor licence for the event, and she told the tribunal that she gave her daughter-in-law the money to pay Daul.

On the wedding day, Langlois texted Daul about doing drink tickets instead of a cash bar. Daul texted the groom to remind him of the contract terms.

“It is only after the parties’ relationship deteriorated and Mrs. Langlois threatened legal action that [the groom] texted Ms. Daul alleging that even though he and [the bride] ‘dealt with you,’ Mrs. Langlois was ‘the one who hired you,'” the tribunal decision states.

Despite those facts, the tribunal determined that Langlois was not a party to the contract and, therefore, had no right to make a claim for any breach of said contract.

“I dismiss her claim on that basis and will not address her other allegations,” said Eric Regehr, vice chair of the tribunal.