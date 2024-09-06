News

BC groom's mom takes legal action against wedding bartender

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Sep 6 2024, 5:11 pm
BC groom's mom takes legal action against wedding bartender
Dmitry Kalinovsky/Shutterstock

The mother of a groom in BC decided to pursue legal action against a woman who bartended the wedding, with several claims.

Amanda Daul bartended the wedding for Patricia Langlois’ son.

Langlois claims that by the night’s end, Daul was short on cash, didn’t charge the correct prices, and didn’t clean the empties. The mother claimed $738 in damages, which included $400 for the cash shortage, $288 for overcharging on non-alcoholic drinks, and $50 for inconvenience.

Details from the case were laid out in a publicly posted decision.

In defence, Daul told the BC Civil Resolution Tribunal that the wedding was disorganized, and she did her best to comply with directions being altered by the couple and the wedding party.

Daul added that few guests bought drinks, leading to the cash shortage. She also said that Langlois had nothing to do with hiring her in the first place.

The wedding took place in July 2023, and Daul didn’t meet Langlois until the wedding day. The tribunal pointed out that there’s little evidence to suggest that anyone but Daul and the wedding couple were parties to the contract.

Langlois did hold the liquor licence for the event, and she told the tribunal that she gave her daughter-in-law the money to pay Daul.

On the wedding day, Langlois texted Daul about doing drink tickets instead of a cash bar. Daul texted the groom to remind him of the contract terms.

“It is only after the parties’ relationship deteriorated and Mrs. Langlois threatened legal action that [the groom] texted Ms. Daul alleging that even though he and [the bride] ‘dealt with you,’ Mrs. Langlois was ‘the one who hired you,'” the tribunal decision states.

Despite those facts, the tribunal determined that Langlois was not a party to the contract and, therefore, had no right to make a claim for any breach of said contract.

“I dismiss her claim on that basis and will not address her other allegations,” said Eric Regehr, vice chair of the tribunal.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali

Amir Ali is a Staff Writer with Daily Hive, born and raised in Vancouver, BC. Amir loves writing about real estate, crime, and fun offbeat hyperlocal stories. He also loves tofu very much.

+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop