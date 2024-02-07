BC Greens propose vacancy control for between-tenant rent increases

The BC Green Party has proposed between-tenant rent controls to combat the province’s housing crisis.

BC currently has rent control in place for continuing tenancies, where tenants who stay in the same place see their rent increase in small increments set by the government. This year, rents for continuing tenancies are allowed to increase by a maximum of 3.5%.

But there are no rules when a tenant leaves a unit, and a landlord puts the empty unit on the market. Then, a landlord can charge whatever rent they want.

On Tuesday, the BC Greens announced their proposal for vacancy control, called the Rental Rate Protection program. The party wants to cap between-tenant rent increases at 3.5%, matching continuing tenancy controls.

“People who rent in BC are facing a deepening crisis, and they need more support from this government,” party leader Sonia Furstenau said in a statement. “It’s time to shift the focus from housing as a commodity to housing as a right. Every British Columbian deserves to have a secure and affordable home.”

The party pointed to data suggesting many British Columbians pay more than a third of their income toward rent, with 16% of people handing over more than half their income to rent.

Rents have risen dramatically in major BC cities post-COVID-19, and Metro Vancouver has seen a rise in landlords using family-occupancy evictions to force tenants out. The unexpected evictions mean some tenants are forced to pay 1.5 times to twice their previous rent for an equivalent unit — and many tenants doubt their landlords are using the eviction method honestly.

The Greens are also asking that income cutoffs for the Rental Assistance Program (RAP) and Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters (SAFER) programs be increased so more people can access them. The party wants households earning up to $70,000 annually to be able to access the Rental Assistance Program.

The renter-focused ideas will be popular with many people facing eviction or apartment-hunting, but they are just ideas for now. The Greens hold two out of 87 seats in the BC Legislature, and the proposals will need support from the BC NDP to turn into law.

BC’s Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon has previously said vacancy control isn’t the government’s priority.