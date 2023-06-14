A fresh and confusing update to the official provincial government logo on Wednesday, June 14 had people talking – and that was exactly the point.

On official government websites and social media accounts, a new logo featured the words “British Columbia” missing letters. According to a news release from the Ministry of Citizens’ Services, the new logo is meant to show how gaps in government services can be filled by participating in a new anti-racism survey.

The demographic survey is intended to “help identify systemic racism in government services” and it’s available online in 15 different languages. Folks can take the survey by phone, too, from now until September 29, 2023.

Minister of Citizens’ Services Lisa Beare said in a release that they “have heard from many Indigenous Peoples and racialized groups that they are being left behind because government services weren’t designed with them in mind, which is why we are continuing the work to create a more equitable province.”

“The BC Demographic Survey is our next step in confronting systemic biases and advancing racial equity in B.C. If you’re a B.C. resident, I invite you to participate in the survey to help us build a province that works for everyone.”

The information collected through the voluntary survey, which was created via engagement with Black, Indigenous, and other racialized communities, will help the provincial government “deliver stronger, more accessible, and more inclusive programs and services for everyone.” Indeed, everyone is encouraged to take it to provide better and more accurate data to identify and then eliminate systemic racism in BC Government services.

On social media, reactions to the new logo were swift and ruthless.

“I’d like to solve the puzzle,” said some commentators, referring to the game show Wheel of Fortune. “Is this how British people pronounce it?” supposed another Facebook commenter.

If half of the people complaining about the logo on social media actually fill out the survey, the province will have plenty of data to study.