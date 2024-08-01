You might be getting a cash “bonus” from the BC government in a few days

You might notice some extra cash in your bank account in just a few days.

Thanks to a 25% boost to the BC Family Benefit that was implemented last month, families will receive $445 more than last year, on average. This means a single parent with one child could receive $2,688 annually, while a family of four could get up to $3,563 annually, the province previously said.

The one-year bump — a “bonus” — in financial support was announced to help families pay for things like groceries or recreational sports.

“With global inflation and high interest rates driving up daily costs, we know families are being hit hard right now,” Premier David Eby said in a news release earlier this summer. “Getting a little extra money to families for the basics is one of the ways we’re helping people who are feeling squeezed right now.”

Those eligible for the BC Family Benefit will receive it monthly via direct deposit or cheque in the mail.

The next increased benefit amount will be sent to about 340,000 families with children in BC in mid-August.

After this month, families can expect the next payments to be made monthly through to June 2025 and be tax-free.

You can calculate how much your family will receive on the provincial site.