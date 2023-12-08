Return of Coastal Renaissance ship delayed to March: BC Ferries

One of the largest vessels on the BC Ferries fleet will remain out of service for at least three more months.

The ferry corporation announced today the Coastal Renaissance will return to service in early March 2024, effectively delaying its previous plan to send the vessel back to operations by mid-December 2023.

This represents the second time the vessel’s return has been delayed after BC Ferries initially said the vessel’s repair work would be completed by mid-October 2023.

Coastal Renaissance first went out of service in mid-August 2023 due to major engine issues.

For now, with the release of its sailing schedules through June 2024, the ferry corporation will not change the number of passengers or vehicles it can move between now and then.

BC Ferries further states it will provide more information on its “broader retrofit plans” in early 2024.

Coastal Renaissance typically operates on the major route between Tsawwassen (Metro Vancouver) and Swartz Bay (Victoria). Between early January 2024 and March 2024, Coastal Inspiration will temporarily operate on this route until the Coastal Renaissance is ready to return to service.

“BC Ferries is taking a flexible approach to the deployment of its vessels across routes and is pleased to be able to put its passengers first and maintain the same capacity levels that were originally planned,” reads today’s bulletin.