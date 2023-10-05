BC Ferries changes management structure to help address challenges

Amidst growing public criticism over the reliability of British Columbia’s coastal ferry system, BC Ferries is making a major shakeup in the structure of its executive leadership team and associated portfolios.

The ferry corporation announced today it will be creating six new divisions from the reshuffling of existing departments and management roles.

This includes three new operating divisions dedicated to Engineering, Marine Operations, and Customer Experience.

The Engineering Division led by Vice President Stephen Jones will focus on recruiting and retaining critical engineering workers and maintaining the aging fleet and terminal facilities, the Marine Operations division led by Vice President Darren Johnston will oversee fleet operations and operational training, and the Customer Experience division led by Vice President Melanie Lucia will oversee passenger interactions with terminals, food and beverage, retail operations, and customer care.

There is now a new Strategy and Planning Division led by Vice President Brian Anderson, which covers strategic planning, capacity planning, regulatory affairs, environmental strategy, and legal affairs.

Came Brine, the chief people officer, will lead the new People and Safety Division, which will be responsible for the safety, health, and security teams.

Additionally, the ferry corporation has created a new standalone Public Affairs and Marketing Division, with the team temporarily led by interim Vice President Lindsay Matthews.

“I believe the company is now better positioned to address the short and longer term challenges we face,” said Nicolas Jimenez, president and CEO of BC Ferries, in a statement today.

“From how we staff our business, to ensuring vessel reliability, maintaining our terminals, communicating with our customers, and strengthening our technology platforms, the company will remain focused on delivering the safest and best experience to customers up and down the coast.”

The size of the ferry corporation’s executive leadership team remains the same as a key role vacated a year ago is now filled. The changes also follow the retirements of the company’s long-running chief operating officer and vice president of Marketing and Customer Experience. The various changes will take effect on October 16.

Some minor changes have also been made to the Finance and Shipbuilding divisions.

This follows a particularly challenging year for BC Ferries, with the ferry corporation seeing public backlash over a seemingly growing pattern of missed sailings due to a lack of the minimum labour requirements to perform sailings. There have also been major service disruptions due to issues with large vessels, including the ongoing work to fix the Coastal Renaissance ship since the middle of August.

Earlier this week, the provincial government announced it is currently in the process of developing new punitive measures for BC Ferries for missed sailings due to crew shortages.