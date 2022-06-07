BC Ferries cancelling several sailings due to staffing issues

BC Ferries issued a service notice to notify customers that it’s cancelling several sailings.

Sailings requiring a certain number of crew members aboard vessels “to ensure safety” of passengers according to BC Ferries, and unfortunately, that requirement could not be met on Tuesday on the Queen of Alberni.

The customer service centre will be contacting customers with bookings on the cancelled sailings to notify them if there is room on alternate sailings later in the day.

Impacted sailings include:

3:15 pm departing Tsawwassen

5:45 pm departing Duke Point

8:15 pm departing Tsawwassen

10:45 pm departing Duke Point

Alternative service is available via Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay and Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay routes. You can see the schedule here.

All other options were exhausted before the decision was made to cancel the affected sailings. If things change and crew requirements can be met, impacted customers will be contacted immediately.

Ships Ahoy, travellers! We are signed on and ready to assist with your travels. If you have any travel-related questions, please tweet us @BCFerries. You can also check our #CurrentConditions page throughout the day for sailing updates: https://t.co/1C56G2FxzD ^vr pic.twitter.com/SH5n8Fb1Mz — BC Ferries | Reconnecting BC (@BCFerries) June 7, 2022

BC Ferries warned the public about potential delays or cancellations earlier when it spoke about a looming labour shortage.

A higher than expected retirement rate in key shipboard positions was one of the main issues, but the BC Ferries vaccination policy, along with difficulty recruiting international candidates thanks to the pandemic were other key concerns back in March.

The ferry corporation states various proactive measures to attract, retain, and train labour have been able to fill 600 positions required for the summer. It spends about $23 million annually on internal development and training and undertakes a significant recruitment push.

With files from Kenneth Chan