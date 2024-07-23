"Cyclists are an afterthought": BC Ferries criticized for lack of bike racks

A BC Ferries user recently claimed online that “It’s incredibly obvious that cyclists are an afterthought” to the transportation company.

The cyclist publicly criticized the company after they travelled by ferry from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen on Sunday. They said more than 30 cyclists boarded the ferry, but a bike rack was available for only four bikes.

“I’ve cycled on the ferry many times, and there’s always more bikes than space for them,” they wrote on Reddit.

HUB Cycling, a non-profit organization, told Daily Hive it has been advocating for improved cycling infrastructure onboard BC Ferries for years.

“Many current vessels have inadequate, or no bicycle racks,” Navdeep Singh Chhina of HUB Cycling said.

The group argues that the lack of stands disincentivizes cycling because people will be worried about their bikes being damaged or stolen.

“Lack of infrastructure where bicycles are simply leaned against the wall or each other, which is neither secure against theft nor stable, and makes unloading frustrating and inefficient for all passengers,” Chhina added.

Chhina said providing proper installations is critical, especially considering people cycle to and from parts of BC and use BC Ferries to commute to work regularly.

According to HUB Cycling, more than 10 bikes could “easily fit” in a one-vehicle parking spot. The group even claims that if BC Ferries were to improve its cycling infrastructure, it could potentially increase passenger capacity, revenue, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

HUB Cycling has encouraged BC Ferries to add more quality bike racks to its existing and future fleets.

In 2019, the group shared its recommendations to BC Ferries to accommodate cyclists. Their recommendations included secure and accessible bike parking for a minimum of 5% of passengers and bicycle parking racks constructed of sturdy, theft-resistant material with secure anchoring.

In response to the recent criticism, BC Ferries said it does not currently have the ability to make long-term improvements for cyclists.

“Like other capital-intensive businesses, we’re facing ongoing and increasing cost pressures that sometimes mean difficult decisions,” BC Ferries said in an emailed statement to Daily Hive.

The company said it is prioritizing its spending on staff, safety, terminals, and the reliability of its vessels “so we can keep customers moving and get them where they need to be.”

BC Ferries said its recent improvements include new wayfinding signs for cyclists at major terminals and on Salt Spring Island. It also said its website provides “better information” to help cyclists.

BC Ferries said it has been hearing from customers about making more lasting improvements, including supporting cycling and other active transportation options.

“This includes doing more to improve the safety and comfort of walking, biking, and rolling on our ferries through improved access and enhanced facilities, and to work more closely with our government and transportation partners to help with coordinated travel,” the statement reads.

BC Ferries said it is currently “considering and costing all the strategies” it heard from the public and expects to release its final vision early in the new year.