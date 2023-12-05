6 great gift ideas in BC for people who love experiences over things

Sometimes, quality time together is the best gift you can give your loved ones. If you’re struggling with present ideas this Christmas, why not gift someone you love an experience you can do together?

No matter what budget you’re working with this holiday season, there is a great range of experiences around BC that make the perfect Christmas gift.

From weekend getaways to some stunning small towns to watching your favourite sports team, here are some of the best BC experience gifts you can give this Christmas.

Whistler is the perfect weekend getaway trip if you want to keep your gift winter-focused. Though it is on the pricier side, spending a couple of days on the slopes with your loved ones will be well worth the cost. Carve out snow and finish each day with a nice pint at one of the great pubs around the town.

Elevate your typical dining out experience with one of BC’s finest high tea afternoons. Munch on delicate sandwiches and sweet treats while dressing up in your classiest outfits for this experience. There are plenty around BC for you to choose from, with the one at the Fairmont Empress in Victoria being one of the most iconic high tea afternoons in the country.

District 1881 in Chilliwack is a great experience gift to give if you live around Metro Vancouver. It’s only a couple of hours of driving, and there’s plenty to do when you arrive. Explore all the local stores together and dine at some of the finest establishments. Plus, if you go during the winter season, you can even ride on the Ferris wheel or take a trip on the Christmas train.

The Vancouver Aquarium is one of the most iconic spots in BC, but it doesn’t just have to be for tourists. Even if you live around the city, the aquarium will always be a fun experience, no matter who you gift it to. After all, you can never go wrong with gifting someone the chance to see some cute and fuzzy otters.

If your loved ones prefer summer over winter, then you can plan your BC experience ahead of time and gift a summer trip to Tofino. This idyllic destination is constantly topping lists for being one of the most beautiful spots in Canada. Book your trip and enjoy a long weekend of surfing and sun in this iconic small town.

If you have any sports fanatics in your life, then two tickets to a game are the easiest experience gift to give that will light up their faces. Whether your loved one is crazy about the Canucks or obsessed with the Whitecaps, a chance to go together to cheer on their team will always make for a funny and memorable experience.