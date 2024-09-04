The BC government is unveiling new measures to build small-scale, multi-unit housing faster and cheaper in the province, through new publicly available and free standardized designs.

BC Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said the Standardized Housing Design Project has set housing designs which are part of an effort to build density and address “outdated” zoning rules which have blocked builds in the past. They include nine concepts total, with plans for duplex, triplex, quadplex, townhouse, and laneway home designs.

“Most of the designs are based on “building blocks” that can be mixed and matched, to add features such as a garage or bedrooms, and stacked up to three storeys high,” the Ministry of Housing explained Wednesday.

Builders and homeowners can choose to add more garages and bedrooms, and additional storeys can be layered to match their needs.

Adding that there is a selection of available roof shapes and exterior finishes as well to allow the designs to “blend in seamlessly with existing neighbourhoods.”

“From a historic investment in public housing to cracking down on speculators to cutting red tape for different forms of housing, our government is leaving no stone unturned to deliver more housing of all kinds for people everywhere,” said Kahlon. “Set housing designs mean that people will be able to build more beautiful homes in their communities faster than ever before.”

The plans also include a cost estimate for the materials and the financial differences between building a duplex or a laneway house, for example.

The most expensive option is to choose the Quadplex 1 plan and build it in Vancouver, while the cheapest is to build an Adu 2 (accessory dwelling unit) plan in Kamloops, Prince George, or Chilliwack.

The plans also include a breakdown of the estimated cost per square foot by city.

Among those celebrating the move is Michael Leckie with Leckie Studio Architecture + Design, who designed the downloadable and catalogued plans.

“The designs are highly adaptable to a range of site and contextual conditions with multiple options for total floor area, roof form and esthetics. The highly systematic approach to both the design and construction of these small infill housing typologies will complement the streamlined development approval process, providing a coordinated effort towards housing attainability in British Columbia,” Leckie said in a release.

Advocates for gentle densification also shared that they are thrilled by the efforts.

“These free designs will not only provide faster, more affordable housing solutions for residents across the province but will also encourage industry and financial institutions to get behind modular and off-site construction. We applaud the provincial government and look forward to seeing these homes built in communities across our province,” said Dan Winer, executive lead of Small Housing.

Chris Hill, president of North Vancouver home building company BCollective, shared that there will be other positive impacts down the line as well, potentially creating future demand for off-site construction.

“While these homes don’t necessarily need to be built in a facility, the systemized approach aligns well with the potential for prefabrication. The first standard home project will be like every other home but, with repetition, the entire supply chain will become more efficient, leading to reduced costs and faster, more affordable delivery of homes,” Hill said.

The move follows last November’s sweeping changes from the province to enable more low-rise, multi-family residential developments, override municipal government control over zoning, and reform various major review and approval processes that cities currently undertake. Depending on the property’s location and size, it allows up to six homes on a single-family lot. A smaller lot could see up to four units.

Since the move, several cities have spoken out against the legislation and the June 2024 deadline they were given to align with bylaw changes. Among them is New Westminster Mayor Patrick Johnstone, who said that the city has plans in place but needs funding from the province to deliver on affordable housing strategies.

“Frankly, we don’t need new orders to get housing built in New Westminster. We are already meeting and exceeding regional growth targets. We’re meeting and exceeding our housing needs,” Johnstone told Daily Hive in April.

“We approve affordable housing. We pre-zoned land for it, we provide capital funds to support it, we have begged the province for it. What more can we do?”

The District of West Vancouver also spoke out against the move earlier this month. Several councillors said that they were forced to adopt the policies under the threat that if they didn’t, the provincial government would create the bylaws and technical parameters on behalf of the District.

Councillor Christine Cassidy suggested in the meeting that the North Shore does not have the infrastructure needed to handle more residents and economic growth.

“They know they have nothing to lose in West Vancouver, and the NDP government has never given us anything, and they’re never going to give us anything. They have simply no clue as to the traffic that goes across our Upper Levels Highway coming from Pemberton, Whistler, and Squamish,” Cassidy said.

With files from Amir Ali and Kenneth Chan