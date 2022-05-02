News

Debit card declined? Some BC credit unions experiencing outages

(Vancity/Facebook)

At least two BC credit unions say they’re experiencing outages that prevent customers from using their bank cards at point-of-sale terminals and ATMs.

Vancity credit union tweeted Sunday that it’s experiencing intermittent system-wide issues where customers’ cards are being rejected when they try to buy things. The credit union issued another tweet Monday saying it’s working to resolve the issue.

“There’s currently an intermittent system problem affecting a number financial institutions that impacts point of sale transactions (i.e. debit card). We understand the provider is working to fix the problem as quickly as possible,” a Vancity spokesperson said.

Coast Capital also responded to a customer on Twitter Sunday confirming it also experienced intermittent issues Sunday where customer’s cards are getting declined.

Daily Hive has reached out to both institutions for more details about what’s going on and will update this story when we hear back.

