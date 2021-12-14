BC reports over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 1,129 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 223,142.

There were 415 cases discovered between Friday and Saturday, 365 between Saturday and Sunday, and 349 between Sunday and Monday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 2,949 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 185 individuals are currently hospitalized and 72 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 342 new cases, 850 total active cases

Vancouver Coastal Health: 202 new cases, 565 total active cases

202 new cases, 565 total active cases Interior Health: 200 new cases, 529 total active cases

200 new cases, 529 total active cases Northern Health: 78 new cases, 240 total active cases

78 new cases, 240 total active cases Island Health: 307 new cases, 764 total active cases

307 new cases, 764 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, one total active cases

There have been five new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 2,386 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 86.5% (4,310,875) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.3% (4,102,917) have received their second dose.

From December 3 to December 9, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 54.9% of cases, and from November 26 to December 9, they accounted for 67.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (December 3 to December 9) – Total 2,429



Not vaccinated: 1,262 (52%)

Partially vaccinated: 71 (2.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,096 (45.1%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (November 26 to December 9) – Total 162



Not vaccinated: 102 (63.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 8 (4.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 52 (32.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 3 to December 9)

Not vaccinated: 161.3

Partially vaccinated: 35.8

Fully vaccinated: 24.3

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 26 to December 9)

Not vaccinated: 21.8

Partially vaccinated: 6.3

Fully vaccinated: 1.1

An update on Omicron will be provided during Tuesday’s public health briefing.