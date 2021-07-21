BC health officials announce 78 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 78 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 148,641.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 729 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 48 individuals are currently hospitalized, 16 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 21 new cases, 198 total active cases

21 new cases, 198 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 23 new cases, 255 total active cases

23 new cases, 255 total active cases Interior Health: 31 new cases, 222 total active cases

31 new cases, 222 total active cases Northern Health: One new case, 30 total active cases

One new case, 30 total active cases Island Health: Two new cases, 18 total active cases

Two new cases, 18 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, six total active cases

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,763 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 80.1% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 6,289,839 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 2,552,325 of which are second doses.

146,142 people who tested positive have now recovered.