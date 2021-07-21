BC health officials announce 78 new COVID-19 cases
BC health officials announced 78 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 148,641.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 729 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.
Of the active cases, 48 individuals are currently hospitalized, 16 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
New and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:
- Fraser Health: 21 new cases, 198 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 23 new cases, 255 total active cases
- Interior Health: 31 new cases, 222 total active cases
- Northern Health: One new case, 30 total active cases
- Island Health: Two new cases, 18 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases, six total active cases
There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,763 deaths in British Columbia.
To date, 80.1% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 6,289,839 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 2,552,325 of which are second doses.
146,142 people who tested positive have now recovered.